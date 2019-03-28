Richard Benyon defends spending tax payers' money on office kit out

RICHARD Benyon has defended spending taxpayers’ money on kitting out his office.

He claimed £6.80 for a toilet seat from Wilko in August 2017 and a month later claimed £10.87 for another.

The toilet seat spends formed part of Mr Benyon’s £21,481.84 office costs in 2017/18, which also included a £5.37 bathroom shelf from Homebase, £4.08 for tea towels from Sainsbury’s and £344.64 on printer cartridges.

Details of his claims were published as part of a wider story in The Sunday Times about MPs claiming 21 per cent more in expenses than 10 years ago when the expenses scandal broke.

The article featured a mock-up picture of Mr Benyon with a toilet seat around his neck.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Benyon said: “My office moved from Cheap Street to Park Street last year.

“We had to equip it and we did so at the lowest possible cost to the taxpayer.

“I don’t think anyone expects me or my hard-working team of three in Newbury to kit out our office at our own expense.

"It's one of the more absurd articles I have ever had written about me.

“On one level it caused a bit of amusement to some people. On another it’s not pleasant.

“While I have a very thick skin, it’s not pleasant for members of my family, including my children, to see this sort of article.”

Our staff loo. Don’t know what all the fuss is about pic.twitter.com/r1lMcaOtAu — Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) March 25, 2019

Mr Benyon lives at Englefield House and had a personal wealth estimated at around £110m in 2013.

When asked whether he felt he was being singled out because of his privileged background, Mr Benyon said: “They have looked for an MP where they can make these sort of comparisons.”

Mr Benyon was labelled as a “saint” by the Daily Telegraph – the paper that used Freedom of Information requests to expose MPs claims 10 years ago.

He admitted that word was “quite cringey”, but added: “There are many expenses that I could claim that I do not. I’m not a saint, but I don’t claim a great deal. I have never claimed for taxis or a housing allowance.

“It’s pretty sickening to see that sort of article.”

*Today's NWN incorrectly quoted Mr Benyon saying that he did not claim for taxes. It should be taxis. We are happy to correct this error.