Richard Benyon backs two of eight Brexit options

Thu, 28 Mar 2019
Richard Benyon - Conservative
Richard Benyon voted for two of the eight options put to MPs last night.
MPs failed to find a majority on eight options but did vote to delay Brexit until at least April 12.
He voted for Common Market 2.0, which would mean remaining in the European Single Market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU.
He also voted for seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU.
Mr Benyon voted against the six other options put forward; no deal, EFTA and EEA, Labour's alternative plan, revoking Article 50, a second referendum and a standstill arrangement.
EFTA and EEA proposes remaining in the single market but not forming a customs union.
Labour's alternative plan sought to renegotiate Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement to secure protection of workers' rights, a permanent customs union and close alignment to the single market.
A standstill arrangement would have sought tariff-free trade with the EU for two years, with Britain still contributing to the EU budget during this period.
How MPs voted
Confirmatory referendum - For: 268 Against: 295
Customs union - For: 264 Against: 272
Labour's Brexit plan - For: 237 Against: 307
Common Market 2.0 - For: 188 Against: 283
Revoking Article 50 to avoid no deal - For: 184 Against: 293
No-deal exit on 12 April - For: 160 Against: 400
Malthouse Plan B - For: 139 Against: 422
EFTA and EEA membership - For: 65 Against: 377
Article comments
Lottie21
28/03/2019 - 12:12
It seems MPs are able to change their minds about leaving the E U but the people aren't. Surely it's obvious that the deal we have now in the EU is the best deal available but in any case the people have a right to decide on the approach to Brexit they favour now that the facts are clear. If MPs can vote time and time again surely we should get the chance to say what we think now.
