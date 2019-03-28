Richard Benyon backs two of eight Brexit options

Richard Benyon voted for two of the eight options put to MPs last night.

MPs failed to find a majority on eight options but did vote to delay Brexit until at least April 12.

He voted for Common Market 2.0, which would mean remaining in the European Single Market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU.

He also voted for seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU.

Mr Benyon voted against the six other options put forward; no deal, EFTA and EEA, Labour's alternative plan, revoking Article 50, a second referendum and a standstill arrangement.

EFTA and EEA proposes remaining in the single market but not forming a customs union.

Labour's alternative plan sought to renegotiate Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement to secure protection of workers' rights, a permanent customs union and close alignment to the single market.

A standstill arrangement would have sought tariff-free trade with the EU for two years, with Britain still contributing to the EU budget during this period.

How MPs voted

Confirmatory referendum - For: 268 Against: 295

Customs union - For: 264 Against: 272

Labour's Brexit plan - For: 237 Against: 307

Common Market 2.0 - For: 188 Against: 283

Revoking Article 50 to avoid no deal - For: 184 Against: 293

No-deal exit on 12 April - For: 160 Against: 400

Malthouse Plan B - For: 139 Against: 422

EFTA and EEA membership - For: 65 Against: 377