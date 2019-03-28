Danilo's double is extra-special

HUNGERFORD Town’s Danilo Orsi-Dadomo described it as a ‘special moment’ after he helped his side come from behind to beat Billericay Town 2-1 on Saturday.

The Crusaders were trailing 1-0 at New Lodge with four minutes remaining, but Orsi-Dadomo struck twice to hand them a vital win.

The win, Hungerford’s second in successive weeks, has taken them to within one point of safety in the National League South.

“It was a really important three points,” said the 22-year-old.

“I don’t think there was many people who expected us to get anything at Billericay, so to go there and come away with three points was great for us, especially at this time of the season.”

Hungerford were awarded a penalty, four minutes from time, when Richie Whittingham was brought down in the area.

Orsi-Dadomo stepped up to fire his kick into the right corner of the goal.

And just as the game looked to be heading for a draw, he doubled his tally when his right-footed effort sailed into the bottom right-hand corner in added time.

The former East Thurrock striker had a number of friends and family at the game in Essex and was delighted he could share the moment with them after the full-time whistle.

He said: “I was really happy. It was more of a local game for me so I had more family and friends there than normal and it was a special moment scoring both the goals and getting three points.”

Town’s victory extended their unbeaten run to four games and Orsi-Dadomo believes their form is turning at the right time.

He said: “We are getting on a good run at the right time and it’s important to take each game at a time, prepare well during the week and keep the performances going on a Saturday.”

With just six games of the National League South season remaining, Orsi-Dadomo feels that ‘belief and determination’ can be key to their bid for survival.

He said: “Like you saw Saturday, it gives us that belief that we are always in the game until the final whistle and that is the attitude and determination that is going to be crucial in the final few games of the season.”

Town face Hampton & Richmond away from home this weekend – a side that sit five points above them in the table.

Hungerford are holding a fans forum tonight (8pm) at Bulpit Lane to discuss the future of the club.

On calling the forum, club secretary Mike Hall said: “It is a huge commitment financially to be playing at this level of football.

“We want to involve the fans as much as possible in the decision-making of where we go next.”