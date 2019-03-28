Robinson's delight for Kingfishers squad

THATCHAM Town boss Danny Robinson praised his players after they recorded a 1-0 win against high-flying Blackfield & Langley at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Jack Alexander’s goal 15 minutes from time was enough to earn the Kingfishers their 14th victory of the campaign in Southern League Division 1 South.

Robinson said: “Like I have said, it is a very unforgiving league but on Saturday it was probably one of our best performances of the season, especially in the second half.

“We competed against the best team in the league and it was nice to go on and win the game.”

Not only was Robinson thrilled with the points, but the clean sheet made victory even sweeter.

He said: “I thought our back four of Gareth Thomas, Jon Beeden, Michael Miller and Jordan Williams were brilliant.

“There was also a save in the first half that Calum Ward pulled off that was right out of the top drawer and one of the best I have seen in a while.”

Ward, who has recently joined Waterside Park from AFC Bournemouth, produced a strong performance and Robinson has been pleased with his start.

He said: “He is going to be a very good goalkeeper and I think he has settled in really well.

“We always have a good changing room and there are no egos, which I think has helped him ease into the squad.”

The Kingfishers visit third-placed Moneyfields on Saturday and Robinson knows his players have to perform well to get something from the game.

He said: “On their day, they are one of the best teams in the league and we have to be at it because if we don’t compete with them, there will only be one outcome.

“We have been playing well and hopefully we can continue that form this weekend.”