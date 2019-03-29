First West Berks lotto draw is this weekend

THE first draw of the new West Berkshire Lottery takes place this Saturday.

The lottery is set to raise more than £30,000 for local good causes in its first year.

So far, 75 charities and good causes have signed up and more than 1,000 tickets have been sold for the draw.

Participants will be able to win a jackpot of £25,000 for a matching sequence of six numbers.

Other prizes are £2,000, £250, £25 or three free tickets.

For every £1 ticket sold, 50p goes directly to the chosen cause, another 10p is put into a community fund and 40p goes towards prizes and administration costs.

Players can also choose to support the community fund and let the independent panel allocate 60p from each ticket.

A lottery management company – Gatherwell – has been appointed by West Berkshire Council to run the scheme.

Good causes can join the lottery at any time – it’s free, easy to sign up and takes a few minutes.

To view a list of the charities you can support, and to buy tickets, visit www.westberkshirelottery.co.uk

Tickets can also be purchased by calling (01635) 597111.