'Terrorism will never keep us apart'

Community joins Friday prayers in wake of Christchurch shootings

PEOPLE came together at Newbury Central Mosque last week in a show of solidarity against the shootings in Christchurch.

Fifty people were killed and at least 50 more were injured when a gunman opened fire during Friday prayers at two mosques in the New Zealand city on March 15.

A 28-year-old Australian man, who posted far-right material before the shootings, has been charged with murder.

People joined Friday prayers at the Newbury Central Mosque and held a minute’s silence. 

Some held signs saying “We’ll watch while you pray” and others said that they wanted to show “heartfelt solidarity with our Muslim friends”.

The prayers were led by Imam Mobasshir Mushtaq, who said: “We are really thankful to all of you who came and joined us.

“We really appreciate you coming here and showing solidarity at this time of sorrow.”

