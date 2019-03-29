'Drastic changes' needed at Hungerford Town

HUNGERFORD Town have announced that they’re looking for a chairman, secretary and treasurer for next season to oversee the future of the club.

Chairman Steve Skipworth, secretary Mike Hall and treasurer Terry Wild have all agreed to step down after the 2018/19 season ends.

The club hosted an open fans forum at Bulpit Lane on Thursday evening to discuss the financial aspects as well as the future of the club.

The club announced a significant loss last season and when a projection was made for the rest of 2019, it was revealed that Town would lose a further £48,000.

Crusaders manager Ian Herring also announced that he remains uncertain of his future at the club

The 35-year-old, who stepped into full-time management earlier this season after time as a player/manager, wants to see ‘drastic changes’ at the club.

“Unless there is drastic changes within the club, I will offer my resignation at the end of the season because I can’t work under current circumstances,” he said.

And on the speculation of dropping down a league, Herring said: “I don’t see why, if we stay up, you’d want to drop down from this league.

“In my eyes, if you play at the level we’re in, you have more opportunity to pull in potential sponsors so I don’t think there is a benefit in dropping down a level.”

