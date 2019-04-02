Pottery cash for school mosaic fund

CHILDREN at St Finian’s Catholic Primary School, Cold Ash, had a smashing time at a Newbury pottery café.

Pupils painted mugs, plates and coasters with Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House, which is based in Bartholomew Street.

The event was organised through the school’s parent teacher association (PTFA) to allow the children to make gifts for their parents, friends and families and also for Mother’s Day.

In total £736 was raised and the money will support a community art project within the school grounds.

The project will focus on the creation of a mosaic, designed by the children, which will be built into the school’s existing prayer grotto.

St Finian’s acting headteacher Anna Jarratt said: “This event has been a fantastic example of the community coming together.

“The children have had great fun designing and painting their pots throughout the day with the support of parents and friends.

“We are thrilled with the amount of money raised by our PTFA, made possible by Ugly Duckling Pottery, allowing us to move forward with our mosaic project.

“This again will tap into the creativity of the children, building a focal point for the school family to gather on a regular basis.

“An important aspect of this will be the creation of a lasting legacy which generations of children will enjoy in years to come.”

Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House owner Emma Hooper said: “It has been such a pleasure to work with a wonderful school local to our shop in Newbury.

“We are always looking for ways to connect with our community, we welcome any other schools that wish to get involved with pottery painting projects to please contact us.”