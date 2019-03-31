Charity Shop celebrates 25 years

NEWBURY’S British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop marked a milestone as it celebrated its 25th birthday on Tuesday.

Staff and shop volunteers had tea, cake and a party to mark the anniversary.

BHF area manager Mags Richardson said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic 25 years of business in the Newbury shop, raising money for the BHF’s vital work.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers and volunteers who really make this shop special and help the BHF fund its life- saving research into heart disease, diabetes, vascular dementia and stroke.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more customers in the shop and making the year ahead equally as successful.”

Every penny raised from BHF shops helps fund life-saving heart research to ‘beat heartbreak forever’.