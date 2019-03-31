Sweet Skip finds himself homeless late in life

SKIP is a handsome nine-year-old lurcher who found himself in the care of Dogs Trust Newbury after his owner became ill and couldn’t care for him.

He is a rather charming and loving chap who enjoys being out and about making new friends.

Despite being an older boy, Skip loves to play ball and enjoys a game of fetch with you – he could play for hours if you let him. Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “It’s always sad when older dogs come to us through no fault of their own.

“But Skip has plenty of love to give and is looking for a new owner who can give him a second chance at happiness. All the staff adore Skip and his sweet nature.

“He would thrive in a calmer home where he can relax and snooze on a comfy bed as he pleases and would love owners who will enjoy walkies and a game of fetch with him.

“Skip has some good basic training and has previously lived in a home, but he may need a refresher as he settles into a new routine with you. Once he settles in, he could be left for a few hours during the day with a good spot in the sun to snooze.

“He could potentially live with another dog in the home, but could also be happy as an only dog with some friends to play with on walks. He could live with sensible children aged eight and over who are happy to give him his own space when he needs it.

“Skip is such a sweet boy and will be a wonderful companion, could he be the one for you?”

If you think you’re the special someone that Skip has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk