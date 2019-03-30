Newbury shop owner blasts Cheap Street works

A NEWBURY shop owner has criticised roadworks outside his town centre store which he says have caused his footfall and sales to drastically plummet.

Lionel Zeffertt, who runs fancy dress shop Pageant Party in Cheap Street, has also criticised West Berkshire Council for its “failure” to support independent businesses along the road that are bearing the brunt of the works.

Newbury town centre is currently facing months of disruption due to a £1.8m overhaul of the road system.

In a bid to tackle congestion, a new junction is being installed from the A339 into Cheap Street.

Mr Zeffertt says that his monthly footfall has plummeted as much as 40 per cent as a result of the roadworks – which have been taking place right on his doorstep.

He added that he almost considered sending his staff home due to his struggles with trade – with customers having to “squeeze” between barriers on one day last week to gain access to his shop.

Mr Zeffertt said: “From the outside, it looks like my shop is closed.

“I’ve not had real, clear, access to my shop for two weeks now.

“I’m so angry about it and my takings are so down for a small business.

“It’s disgusting.”

Cheap Street businesses have been hit by disruption in recent weeks, sparking fears they are struggling to compete with more centrally-located traders in Northbrook Street and Bartholomew Street.

In January, proprietor of The Empire Cafe Wendy Berkeley said the relocation of the town’s bus station has caused her sales to fall by a quarter – and was even forced to change her shop’s opening hours due to the lack of custom from bus drivers and regular commuters.

The manager of The Plaice fish and chip shop, Avrinder Singh, also reported an estimated 50 per cent drop in lunchtime sales, mainly due to fewer people dropping by on weekdays.

The first phase of the works is scheduled for completion this month.

Phase two – which is scheduled between March and May – will involve the removal of existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Mr Zeffertt, who is not required to pay business rates owing to the size of his shop, added: “Where is the incentive to stay in this end of town?

“Where’s my council?

“West Berkshire Council do not care about my business.

“They do not care about this end of town.”

Mr Zeffertt, who says he pays all of his staff above the minimum wage, says he wants the council to reimburse him for his lost trade.

West Berkshire Council spokeswoman Peta Stoddart-Crompton said a certain level of disruption was “inevitable” given the town centre location and the A339 being the major route through Newbury.

She also added that letters were sent to local business and residents at various stages to inform them about the scheme, following a public consultation in May 2017.

Ms Stoddart-Crompton said: “We sympathise with the businesses that are impacted and ask them to bear with us as we’re working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and to complete the improvements as soon as possible.

“However, the current working arrangements must be kept in place to ensure safety for both the contractor’s and the public as they access Cheap Street.

“Once the works are completed, Cheap Street will become one of the main routes to the town centre, which will hopefully generate more passing trade for the businesses there.”

To view a blog for the latest updates relating to the ongoing Cheap Street roadworks, visit https://info.westberks.gov.uk/a339