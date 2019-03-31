Newbury Lions fundraising for Cyclone Idai appeal

THE Lions Club of Newbury will this weekend be collecting donations for victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique in a bid to provide vital aid for members of one of its sister Lions clubs.

Since 2013, the Lions’ branch in Newbury has been twinned with the Lions club in the port city of Beira, which was hit by the full force of the cyclone.

Cyclone Idai, which struck the coastline of Mozambique on March 14, has caused devastation and heavy loss of life across the country.

As the fourth largest city in the southern African nation, Beira sits on the mouth of the Pungwe river that runs to Zimbabwe.

With a population of half a million, the whole city has suffered from vast flooding, while buildings have been knocked down and roads cut off.

Aid agencies have reported that 90 per cent of the city was destroyed by the storm.

Newbury Lions Club is eager to provide vital aid to its twinned club – formally known as the Beira Corridor Lions Club – to help both its members and ensure aid reaches the city’s community as quickly as possible.

Newbury Lions Club will be collecting donations in Bridge Street, Northbrook Street and Bartholomew Street, Newbury, this Saturday.

The charity will also be manning a stall outside Newbury Town Hall from 10am to 4pm and is asking members of the public to spare some of their time to help out.

Newbury Lions Club member Colin Mansell has been involved in charitable projects in communities across Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and South Africa with his own children’s charity Children First International since the 1990s.

Mr Mansell, who was involved in twinning Newbury Lions with the Lions club in Beira, said: “Having been to Beira and seen the infrastructure for myself, I have many friends and Lions Club contacts there and I know it would be devastating for the city and its people.

“Life at the best of times in Mozambique is a struggle for many people, but at this time and having seen the TV pictures of the damage caused, life must be indescribable.”

Mr Mansell added: “We were really worried about whether the Lions were personally affected.

“We want to try and raise as much money as we can – and get it there as fast as we can.”

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.wonderful.org/fundraiser/beiracycloneappeal-f73c6555 or pop in to Newbury town centre on Saturday.