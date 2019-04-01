Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

NEWBURY'S Ginsters Pasty Store – the first of its kind in the UK – has closed its doors just six months after opening.

A Ginsters spokesperson said today: "The reason for this closure is that we undertook this as a trial and have decided not to continue."

A sign on the door simply says the shop have closed for the last time and "thank all their valued customers for their custom".

When it opened last September, Ginsters said it would be "bringing a taste of Cornwall to Northbrook Street".

The store replaced the West Cornwall Pasty Company, which is also owned by Samworth Brothers.