Overnight A339 closures inbound

SECTIONS of the A339 through Newbury will close overnight for two weeks later this month.

The works are part of a West Berkshire Council project to ease congestion in the town centre.

A letter from West Berkshire Council said that "due to unforeseen circumstances with the resurfacing contractor, Colas have had to delay resurfacing works on the A339 and Cheap Street by one week".

The stretch of road between the Sainsbury's and Burger King roundabouts will be closed southbound between 7.30pm and 6am from April 8 to 12.

The same stretch northbound and the Cheap Street junction will be closed during the same timeframe between April 15 and 19.

Access to and from Station Road on Cheap Street on the A339 will also be closed

Access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The works are for resurfacing, laying new carriageway and installing new road markings.

The £1.8m scheme will install a right-hand turn junction from the A339 on to Cheap Street.

Phase two will focus on the Cheap Street junction with Market Street and includes the removal of the existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of new traffic lights and crossings.

Traffic will no longer be allowed to turn south into Cheap Street and access to the railway station car park will be via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed outside the Vue Cinema while the work is in progress.

The final phase will upgrade the Bear Lane roundabout and traffic light system.

Traffic will no longer be allowed to turn off the roundabout into Bear Lane and will instead be routed via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.

Again, off-peak lane closures will accompany the works.

The project has been funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.