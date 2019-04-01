Newbury teen cleared of daubing racist graffiti at school

A NEWBURY man has been cleared of daubing racist grafitti at a local secondary school.

Luke Tucker first appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 28 last year.

On that occasion, he pleaded not guilty to causing racially aggravated criminal damage to a blue pillar by writing an offensive, racially abusive word on it at Park House School, Andover Road, Newbury, on July 23 last year.

He was then released on unconditional bail.

Following a trial at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 18, the 18-year-old, who lives at Villiers Walk, Newbury, was found not guilty of the offence.