Hungerford trio in team of the week

AFTER a sensational 3-0 away win against Hampton & Richmond on Saturday, three Hungerford Town members have made the National League South team of the week.

Manager Ian Herring has been named in the squad for the second week running as his side ran out comfortable winners at Beveree Stadium.

Meanwhile defender James Rusby, who scored twice in the victory, has also been selected in the team.

Cameron Hargreaves completes the line-up for Town who have moved two points clear of the relegation zone.

The win extends their unbeaten run to five games, which includes three victories in a row.

A full match report and reaction will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.