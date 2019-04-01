Council to remove bird netting from Theale hedgerows

WEST Berkshire Council has taken the decision to remove netting from hedges on the site of the new primary school in Theale.

The council claims that some of it has already been "illegally removed" and therefore no longer serves its purpose.

Both the RSPCA and police were informed after more birds became trapped in the netting over the weekend.

A video of a bird getting stuck in the hedgerows was retweeted more than 500 times and prompted a huge backlash on social media.

More than 130 people have commented on the video, with many branding the netting as a "disgrace" and others threatening to rip it down.

In a statement published this afternoon, the council said:"Some of the netting has already been illegally removed thus negating its purpose.

"Since it is not possible to guarantee the remaining netting will be left undisturbed, the council has decided to remove the rest."

West Berkshire Council said the netting was installed by a qualified tree surgeon and checked by a licensed ecologist employed by building contractor Kier.

The local authority insisted the procedure was "entirely legal" and claimed the netting had holes in because it was, at some stage, vandalised.

That claim was described by West Berkshire Green Party chairwoman Carolyne Culver as "bulls***".

At a meeting last week, Ms Culver said the netting had holes in it before it was vandalised.

The council also said it wanted to discourage birds from nesting in the hedgerows because it could cause delays to the opening of the new school, which has already been pushed back once.

Last week, the council's portfolio holder for the environment and countryside, Jeanette Clifford, said she "only hoped that the vandalism would not delay the opening of the school", adding that it could have cost implications.

