Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford

DEVASTATED friends of a former Hungerford police officer, whose husband suffered catastrophic brain injuries in a car crash while on duty, have launched an appeal to help their “adorable triplets”.

Pc Claire Drewitt, as she was then, was a popular and familiar face as part of the Hungerford and Lambourn Valley neighbourhood police team, until she departed for Newbury CID in 2015.

Now a detective constable, she subsequently married fellow Thames Valley Police officer Matthew Midwinter and, 18 months ago, became a proud mother to Ella, Aria and Tamara.

But she saw her world fall apart when, during a routine mobile patrol in Hungerford on Wednesday, February 27, the vehicle Pc Midwinter was travelling in was involved in a collision with an HGV on the A4 Bath Road.

One officer sustained minor injuries, but Pc Midwinter suffered horrific head trauma and remained, as the Newbury Weekly News went to press, in a “critical but stable” condition.

Friends of the family, including Pc Matthew Stansfield, have set up an online fundraiser that said Pc Midwinter is “fighting for life” following the accident, which happened while he was serving the public.

The appeal states: “Our friend and colleague has three beautiful triplets who... have no idea why their Daddy hasn’t come home yet.”

Pc Stansfield told this newspaper: “The extent of his brain injuries are yet to be assessed.

“At least Matt is strong and healthy and so has everything going for him.

“But the family now faces an uncertain future.”

The appeal continues: “This page has been set up to try and raise money for the three girls who deserve the life that their wonderful parents had planned for them.

“Achieving this with one household income, if that’s possible, will be incredibly hard.”

Pc Stansfield added: “Although we don’t know the full extent of the injuries, Matt will need long-term care.

“His recovery will take a long time.

“Matt is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever come across.

“He’s one of my best friends and the whole family is delightful.

“Claire is just being amazing – she’s phenomenal.

“Goodness knows how she’s managing to cope, but she’s doing so for Matt and the children.”

He added: “I know how much those adorable triplets mean to him and, when he comes round and realises the severity of what’s happened, he will worry about them no end.

“A small group of us friends set up the appeal as a result.

“We set the target as £200 because we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured.”

Since then, the appeal has taken off and received support from well-known people such as actor Martin Clunes and broadcaster Nick Knowles.

Claire Midwinter posted: “Thank you so so much for everyone’s kindness and support. This page has absolutely blown me away.

“The girls are so lucky to have so many people caring for them and supporting them during this traumatic time. Thank you to each and every one of you.”

As police officers, the Midwinters have served their community for years.

If you would like to help support the Midwinter family during this difficult time, please visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tripletsfuture