Pub's licence is revoked after a damning report

THE Cricketers pub in Baughurst has had its licence revoked following a review by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The pub on Heath End Road was closed in February by Trust Inns Ltd, pending the review.

The decision to revoke the licence was made at a closed meeting on Friday, March 15.

A death which occurred in the car park in December is one of many incidents considered at the review meeting.

Others included serving alcohol to underage drinkers and drunk people, inadequate maintenance of incident and refusal logs and training records, a high level of cocaine in the toilets, inadequate staff training, no right-to-work checks carried out on staff, no minimum measures displayed and 125ml measures of wine being unavailable.

Since Trust Inns Ltd took over The Cricketers in 2010 there have been eight different designated premises supervisors (DPS), with only two staying for longer than one year.

The review report states: “Trust Inns have not demonstrated that they have the ability or judgement to appoint a suitable person to this vital position within the premises.”

The solicitor representing Trust Inns Ltd is recorded as saying at the hearing: “There are two communities who don’t like each other, so there is always a chance of bad behaviour.”

The licensing sub-committee was also concerned about the “failure to protect children from the serious harm caused by the underage sale of alcohol”.

It said: “In addition, the selling of alcohol to persons who are drunk is a very serious matter and one which seems, from the evidence given, to have taken place at these premises.”

The report concludes: “The culture that has built up at The Cricketers pub over the past several years, culminating with a death, must be fully and finally addressed to prevent further serious harm. The sub-committee has been given no good reason to expect that the continued appointment of successive designation premises supervisors will lead to improvement.

“The licence holder, Trust Inns has not demonstrated that it is able to appoint, manage and retain an appropriate DPS capable of handling the business of this premises in a way that responsibly and effectively promotes the licensing objectives.

“It is hoped that this decision will lead to the re-opening of the pub in the future under a new regime which is able to run a licensed premises in a way that serves and enhances the local community.”