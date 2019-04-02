LIVE: Long delays on M4 after crash near Theale

THERE are long delays on the M4 eastbound this morning after a three-car crash between Junctions 13 and 12.

The road has been reduced to a single lane and a stricken car is in the outside lane facing the wrong way. Police are at the scene.

The incident happened at 7.09am and by 7.30am traffic was at a standstill backing up four miles towards Junction 14.

UPDATE: All three lanes were reopened at 8am after debris removed from road. Longs queues will take time to clear.