Thatcham mother honoured at charity awards

A THATCHAM mother who helped her disabled son walk 1,000 steps with a ceiling hoist has been honoured by a children’s disability charity.

Tara Anderson received the Individual Supporter award at the Dingley’s Promise Strictly Come Dingley fundraising ball earlier this month.

The event, at the Hilton Hotel in Reading on Saturday, March 9, was a sell-out, with almost 240 guests helping to raise more than £14,000 for the charity.

Mrs Anderson cheered on her son Lewis, who previously relied on the support of a wheelchair, as he completed his challenge last August.

The Castle School pupil was just six months old when he was diagnosed with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, cortical visual impairment and microcephaly – a congenital condition associated with incomplete brain development.

As a result, he struggles with his gross motor skills, has limited vision and suffers with seizures.

The inspirational youngster, who has been attending the Dingley’s Promise centre in Shaw since he was just under a year old, raised more than £1,100 for the charity.

Mrs Anderson said: “I was overwhelmed to win the award. All the fundraising we have done has been for a very good cause that has helped us as a family and Lewis no end.

“We would have been lost without Dingley’s Promise and Lewis wouldn’t be where he is now.”

Dingley’s Promise chair of trustees David Ormrod presented awards to those who have stood out in their support of the charity over the past year.

He was assisted by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Ady Williams.

The Plough on the Green pub in Stroud Green, Newbury, was presented with Community Supporter award for its continued fundraising endeavours for the charity.

The pub has now raised nearly £10,000 to assist the charity’s West Berkshire Centre.

A silent auction and a main auction on the night raised more than £8,600.

Barclays bank match-funded the proceeds raised through a raffle and its staff helped to sell tickets throughout the evening.

Dingley teddy bears, signed by Hairy Biker Dave Myers, gymnast Louis Smith MBE and dancer Robin Windsor, also helped boost the amount raised.

Dingley’s Promise chief executive Catherine McLeod said: “This year’s ball was the best yet, with a sell-out crowd, memorable entertainment, and audience participation like never before.

“Breaking our record for income on the night was a huge achievement and we are so grateful to all the amazing local people and companies who sponsored, donated prizes and came along to glitter on the night.”

The event was sponsored by Sire Technology.