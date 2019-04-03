Crafty Craft set for return next month

LOCAL companies, organisations, clubs and groups are being invited to get their paddles out for this year’s Crafty Craft race.

The popular, family-friendly event will take place on Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme will be inspired by ‘The History of Newbury’ and the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) is taking over the organisations of the event from Newbury Round Table.

Organisers are also on the lookout for charity stall holders for the fun-filled after-party in Victoria Park.

Newbury BID events manager Laura Adamson said: “I am very excited to be involved with organising this fantastic event which is always so well supported by local residents.

“We hope to be able to do Newbury Round Table proud and put on another successful event this year.”

Companies whose employees don’t fancy taking the plunge can still raise their profile and support the annual charity event by sponsoring a lock or taking up other sponsorship packages.

This sponsorship will allow Newbury BID to ensure all funds raised on the day can be donated to local good causes.

For more details, visit the Crafty Craft website www.craftycraft.com or email info@newburybid.com