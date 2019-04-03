Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

A MURDER investigation has been launched in West Berkshire after two elderly people were found dead.

Officers were called to a property in Pot Kiln Lane, Frilsham, at around 7.35pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers discovered that a woman and a man, both in their eighties, had died.

Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have died.

“We are currently investigating and have launched a murder enquiry but we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident. There is no danger to the public so people locally should not have any undue cause for concern.

“We are aware that Bucklebury is a small community and this will have an impact on its residents, as such people will see an increased police presence.

"We would advise anyone who wishes to raise any issues to please speak to one of our officers in the area."