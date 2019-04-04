In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a care home has been placed in special measures after a damning report revealed a host of failings which put residents at risk of harm.

Also in this week's paper, a promising footballer hid drugs inside a Kinder Egg.

Meanwhile, a secondary school in deficit is asking parents to provide stationary.

And a country pub that was saved from extinction has suffered a further setback.

In Hungerford news, a puppy was found abandoned in a cardboard box.

A member of the public found the five-week-old Labrador cross, whimpering and starving. Now RSPCA inspectors want to trace the heartless person who dumped the puppy, who they nicknamed Twine – for the twine found wound round her neck.

In Thatcham, netting on a new housing development has been removed and the Conservatives announce their candidates for the town.

In Hampshire this week, a suspect in a Baughurst murder case has been released and the leader of Basingstoke and Deane Council resigns.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.