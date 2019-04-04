ROC CEO ready to tackle record-breaking climb

A NEWBURY businessman is attempting to break two Guinness World Records by taking part in a game of rugby on Mount Everest.

Matt Franklin, who is chief executive of Newbury-based IT company Roc Technologies, is part of a team that has already raised £200,000 for children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon.

He will be participating in the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge, to stage the highest game of full-contact rugby and the highest game of mixed touch rugby in history.

The 48-year-old will be joined by international rugby players Lee Mears (England), Shane Williams (Wales), former international Rugby Sevens star Ollie Phillips and England Women’s star Tamara Taylor.

Mr Franklin said: “Four years ago I was told I would have to undergo open heart surgery to replace a faulty aortic valve.

“While I am still fit enough, I am going to challenge myself to raise money for disadvantaged and disabled children.

“I have taken on the Everest climb because I like to challenge myself.

“What more epic way of challenging myself could there be than taking on the world’s highest mountain?

“I have always wanted to climb Mount Everest and this amazing project is also a perfect opportunity to do something for good causes.

“Growing up, I always had a Guinness Book of Records and I am quite keen to be in one.”

The team will travel to Mount Everest on Saturday, April 13, and return on May 6.

They will attempt a game of rugby at Base Camp (5,000 metres) then another at 6,500 metres and then 6,700 metres above sea level.

Mr Franklin hasn’t played rugby since he played for St Bartholomew’s School and The Downs School in Compton.

He added: “It all feels a little surreal. This will take me out of my comfort zone.

“At that altitude, breathing will be the main challenge and the guys are very competitive.

“I’m on Shane Williams’ side and we are determined to win.”

A fundraising dinner and auction was held at Newbury Rugby Club in March, which raised £20,000.

This took the total amount raised so far to more than the target of £200,000.

LMAX Exchange Group chief executive David Mercer said: “A trek up Mount Everest is daunting enough, but this brave team has chosen to go one step further to try and break two world records in support of a fantastic cause.

“Rugby is a game of integrity and teamwork.

“This spirit drives both Wooden Spoon and LMAX Exchange in what we do.

“We are proud to support Wooden Spoon and all our staff will be cheering the players on as they work to set world records and fund life-changing projects for children and young people.”

Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby, funding life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland to support children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-franklin-everest and to follow his progress visit everestrugby.org.uk