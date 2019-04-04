Process was better for Archer and Blues

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer was pleased his side controlled possession and territory during their victory against Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday.

Blues collected their 23rd victory of the South West 1 East season as they won 25-17 at Monks Lane on a day that also saw them celebrate their 90th anniversary.

As well as the landmark, Newbury held their annual ‘Pink Day’, when all money collected is given to Cancer Research and Motor Neurone disease association.

Archer said: “I think we were much better [from last week] and it would probably tell you that if you looked at the stats.

“We didn’t quite have the final product, which is a little bit frustrating, but we’re not going to run up cricket scores every week.

“I thought our defence was good today as we were able to stop Bassett from creating a lot of chances.”

Although the score remained close throughout the contest, Archer was happy with how his side handled themselves.

“Even though the result looks close, the process was much better,” he said.

“We controlled territory and we controlled possession – we just have to keep going with that.

“It was good to come out in the second half with good game management and we kicked the penalty when things were a little nervous.

“Credit also has to go to the scrum, particularly debutant Harry Waye-Branch, who I thought was excellent.”

Over 750 spectators turned out for the Pink Day and the Newbury coach was thrilled to see the event well supported.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people and it’s great to be a part of it all because the town of Newbury has got behind the team and it’s massively appreciated.

“The fans are magic, everyone has made so much noise and, to be fair, the Wootton Bassett fans were brilliant and it made it a great atmosphere.”