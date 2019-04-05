Recent results have pleased Robinson

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has admitted his side are ‘moving in the right direction’ after picking up points against higher opposition.

The Kingfishers drew 0-0 away to third-placed Moneyfields on Saturday before earning a point in a 1-1 draw with Cinderford Town on Tuesday night.

Those two results have left Town in 12th place in the Southern League Division 1 South with five games remaining.

“I am delighted with both performances,” admitted Robinson. “Moneyfields are third, they are a very good side and at home they’re very strong.

“We had a great defensive display and in the second half I felt that we were the better side and we could have gone on to get all three points.

“We have conceded one goal in three games and we’ve come up against the first, third and sixth teams in the table – it shows we are moving in the right direction.”

He added: “In this league you have to defend well and if you can keep clean sheets, it gives you a base to build from.

“In the past three games, we have had to be solid because we’ve played against very good sides.”

The Thatcham boss made a few changes due to fixtures coming thick and fast, but recent performances and results have been welcomed.

He said: “We have tweaked the formation a little bit and it has certainly worked in our favour as we have shown consistency.

“We have had to make two tough journeys to Moneyfields and Cinderford and we haven’t been beaten, so I am very happy for the players.”

New loan signing Zidan Akers scored the only goal for Thatcham at Cinderford and Robinson has been pleased with his start.

“In training he has looked bright and lively and he is a very good player,” he said.

“I think he has fallen a little out of love for football and I want to help him to enjoy it again.”

The Kingfishers host Mangotsfield Town at Waterside Park and with few injuries, Robinson is aware that he’ll have to leave players out.

He said: “I have a very strong squad to choose from, which means some players will have to miss out, but that’s the nature of the game.

“It was a tough game at their place and I know it’ll be another test, but I’m looking forward to welcoming them on Saturday afternoon.”