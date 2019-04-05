Citizens Advice launches new service to help with Universal Credit

CITIZENS Advice West Berkshire (CAWB) has launched a new service called Help to Claim for those who need help to apply for Universal Credit in the district.

Universal Credit merges six benefits – income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, housing benefit, child tax credit and working tax credit – into one.

The monthly sum, which is paid to millions of people across the country, is intended to make claiming benefits simpler.

People will now be able to get support from CAWB as they submit their Universal Credit application to getting their first full payment.

Help will be tailored to the individual and available, face-to-face, over the phone and online through webchat and advice content.

This may include assistance with the online application form or help with providing evidence, like childcare costs.

CAWB has already helped local residents with 391 problems relating toUniversal Credit.

Nationally, the service has helped more than 230,000 people accessing the welfare benefit.

CAWB chief executive Sue Mackie, said: “We’re delighted to launch a new service specifically for those who need help applying for Universal Credit.

“We offer free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to people in the community every day and have developed an expertise in dealing with Universal Credit.

“We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when people struggle to make a claim and their payments are delayed.

“We encourage anyone who needs help with their application to get in touch with us.”

CAWB will be providing pre-booked appointments for Help to Claim on Tuesdays between 1pm and 3pm and on Thursdays between 9.30am and 3pm, when clients will be able to access computers.

To find out more, visit https://citizensadvicewestberkshire.org.uk/getting-advice/do-you-need-help-to-make-a-new-universal-credit-claim/