Tributes paid to West Berkshire councillor

TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Berkshire councillor who died from cancer this morning.

Marcus Franks represented Speen ward for the Conservatives and was the council’s portfolio holder for community resilience and partnerships until he resigned from the position last year because of his bowel cancer.

Mr Franks had served on the executive, the local authority’s body of senior councillors, for nine years, covering health and wellbeing, partnerships, equality and community safety and communities and public protection.

Speaking about his friend and colleague the leader of West Berkshire Council, Graham Jones (Con, Lambourn), said: “Marcus has been both a great public servant and very good friend for the last 20 years.

“Ever since his election in 2003 he has been at the forefront of council work and I was very pleased to appoint him onto the executive in 2005.

"His integrity, hard work and sheer likeability ensured he had friends across the party political divide and deep into the West Berks community.

"He had an enthusiasm and energy that was infectious.

“His dedication to the community was clear from his work with Newbury Round Table and he was a stalwart for the crafty raft race.

“Our thoughts are with Nicola and Marcus’ family.”

Speaking when he stood down from the executive Mr Franks said that he was proud to have served the residents of West Berkshire in a variety of roles and that his decision to step down had been a difficult one.

Leader of the West Berkshire Liberal Democrat group, Lee Dillon (Thatcham north) was close friends with Mr Franks and worked with him at Sovereign Housing Association.

Mr Dillon said: “In this world we have lots of people who just talk. Marcus was the opposite. He rolled up his sleeves and got stuck in. I will miss him deeply as a friend but also as a councillor.

"As a councillor, active member of the Round Table and through his community development work at Sovereign he strived to make communities better and we should be grateful that such as warm humoured and caring individual wanted to give so much back to West Berkshire.

"On behalf of all in the Liberal Democrats I send our thoughts to Nicola and his family at this sad time."

In a message to residents last year Mr Franks, who was in his mid-40s, stressed the importance of regular bowel checks for under-50s.

In December, he told members present at an executive council meeting: “Following my diagnosis with bowel cancer at the end of last year, I have been receiving treatment and have continued to work.

“However, I now cannot give the time and energy that is required to be an executive councillor, hence my stepping down from this role.

“The instances in bowel cancer in those under-50 is fortunately not common, but it is important to consult your doctor early if you have any related symptoms.

“Bowel Cancer UK has a really good website which provides a lot of information about symptoms, treatments and the support available.”