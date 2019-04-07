Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Libraries helping those with EU ‘settled status’

West Berkshire libraries can help with online application process.  

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

WEST Berkshire libraries are offering help to people looking to obtain EU ‘settled status’.

EU, EEA or Swiss citizens and their families can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after June 30 2021, regardless of any deal that the UK Government may or may not make with the EU.

The deadline for applying will be June 30, 2021, or December 31, 2020, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Settled status is usually given to people who have been living in the UK for five continuous years.

There are some exceptions and varied requirements, depending on circumstances.

Library staff can look at the requirements with applicants and guide them through the online application process.  

They will check that applicants have the required documentation and assist with scanning and uploading anything necessary to complete the online form, including photo ID.

There is no charge for this service, but advance booking is necessary.

To book an appointment at your local West Berkshire library, email library@westberks.gov.uk.

For more information about the EU Settlement Scheme, visit www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families 

