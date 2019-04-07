Golden moment for Thatcham Brownie

A THATCHAM Brownie is among the first girls to receive a new award.

Poppy Jordan, from the 8th Thatcham Brownies, is one of the first to achieve the new Gold award.

The 10-year-old received the award from the new Brownie programme, which launched last September.

As someone who was already in Brownies when the programme changed, Poppy needed to complete a significant amount of the old programme, two adventure badges, and then independently complete interest badges from three different themes in the new programme in order to achieve the award.

The Gold award includes activities at the meeting place and at home, as well as going to visit Guides, allowing a smooth transition for when the Brownie moves up.

Poppy’s mother Nikki explained that her daughter has developed significantly, especially in confidence, since starting Brownies, and the Gold award has contributed towards this.

She said: “Poppy seemed very proud of herself, particularly after visiting Guides where she didn’t know anybody.

“She is now excited for this next step.”

Languages, Baking and Mindfulness are some of the interest badges Poppy completed independently at home, for the award.

In addition, she held part of a meeting by herself, teaching the other Brownies how to dance and talking to them about Guides.

Brown Owl Ali Sayers said of the achievement: “Poppy has worked very hard, doing some of the more unusual badges.

“We are extremely proud that she is one of the first to have completed it.”

