Suspended sentence for pest who stalked and attacked woman

A NEWBURY man who waged a harassment campaign against a vulnerable woman before assaulting her has been given a suspended jail term.

Philip Prior, of Victoria Grove, was also made subject to a two-year restraining order to force him to stay away from his victim, either directly or indirectly.

The 55-year-old appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 5.

He had denied pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of his victim by placing wet trainers in her pathway, video recording her as she arrived home, blocking her path to her door with his bike and blocking her access to her home by sunbathing on her pathway, all in Newbury between July 10 and August 31 last year.

He had further denied assaulting the woman by beating her on August 31 last year.

But the court did not believe his account and, following a trial, convicted him of both offences.

Mr Prior, who has similar, previous convictions, has previously been jailed for waging a homophobic harassment campaign against two former neighbours.

This time he was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence was justified because the offences were so serious and had been carried out against a vulnerable person.

In addition, Mr Prior was ordered to pay £250 costs and £80 in compensation to his victim.