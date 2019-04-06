Beavers help police with road safety campaign

THE Beaver section of the 1st Burghfield and Sulhamstead Scout Group helped Thames Valley Police with a road safety campaign recently.

Sergeant Dan Lond, from Pangbourne Police Station, visited the group and discussed road safety and made some posters with them to encourage drivers to slow down.

They then went as a group to the Tesco Express junction with Sgt Lond to set up a ‘friendly’ speed trap, display the posters and look out for any drivers on phones or not wearing seatbelts.

The day’s activities counted towards three badge criteria; helping with a community issue, meeting someone who serves the community and learning the Green Cross Code.

The Beavers loved the fact they were helping the police and at one point all 24 of them squeezed into Sgt Lond’s police car at the same time.