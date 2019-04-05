Murder investigation update: elderly pair formally identified

TWO elderly people found dead at a property in Frilsham have been formally identified.

Officers were called to a property in Chapel Lane, at around 7.35pm on Tuesday, where officers discovered the body of a man and a woman in their 80s.

The woman has been formally identified as Paula Meadows, aged 85, and the man has been formally identified as Anthony Meadows, aged 84.

Mr Meadows was a former Concorde pilot.

Thames Valley Police opened a murder enquiry but said that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Specially trained officers continue to support the family.

An initial post-mortem has been undertaken, but at this stage a cause of death has not yet been determined and further tests and examinations will be carried out.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Sally Spencer, said: “We continue to make enquiries in relation to this tragic incident.

“I would like to reiterate that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our enquiry but we would advise anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”