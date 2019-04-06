Young footballer hid crack cocaine in Kinder Egg

A PROMISING young footballer caught with crack cocaine in a Kinder Egg has been convicted of drug dealing.

But the defender, who now plays for AFC Aldermaston, was spared an immediate jail sentence after the judge read references, including one from his coach.

Reading Crown Court heard on Monday that police who stopped a black Ford Fiesta in Reading and searched 21-year-old Ricardo Catlyn found 25 wraps of crack, worth around £500, hidden inside the chocolate egg.

They also recovered £300 in cash and an iPhone which contained several names proceeded by the word ‘yay’ – a slang term for cocaine, said John Upton, prosecuting.

Catlyn, who lives at Eldart Close, Tilehurst, gave “no comment” interviews to police, the court heard.

However, he subsequently admitted possessing a Class A-controlled drug with intent to supply it on August 31, 2017.

Charles Royle, defending, pleaded with Judge Edward Burgess not to send his client to prison, citing his previous good character and potential future career as a footballer.

He said Catlyn was currently a defender for Aldermaston FC, but could play in other positions and showed great potential.

Mr Royle added: "Here was a young man of good character... a footballer and dutiful son, a sensible and resourceful grandson.

“He is a committed footballer of some promise and good potential.

“The man arrested in Reading town centre is somewhat at odds with the picture painted from all of those sources.

“So the court, no doubt, would like an explanation why such an affable young man finds himself in such a destructive trade.

“He was under pressure to disown a debt owed by his aunt.

“This is a young man pushed into trouble, who accepts criminal responsibility for it... but doesn’t tick the boxes enough to make it a serious role.”

Judge Burgess told Catlyn: “I have read a number of character witness statements about you: a letter from your grandmother, from your mother, from your partner who is expecting your first child and from your football coach.”

He added: “The impression one gains is of a different young man from the man arrested in possession of a significant number of wraps of crack cocaine.

“The court must ask itself why is it that a talented young man with a loving, supportive family should be involved in such serious offending as this.”

Judge Burgess sentenced Catlyn to two years in prison, but suspended the jail term for 18 months.

In addition, Catlyn was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work and to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £140.