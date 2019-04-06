Kingfishers edged out at home

THATCHAM Town fell to a narrow 2-1 home defeat to relegation fighting Mangotsfield United at Waterside Park on Saturday afternoon.

It took just 18 minutes for the deadlock to be broken, when, a loose ball in the penalty box fell to Mangotsfield defender Matt Tanner.

From there, Tanner's first-time effort, with his left-foot, had enough power to beat Calum Ward and bounce into the back of the net, off the far post.

Town striker Kyle Tooze almost equalised on the half-hour mark, but his powerful effort was well saved by Marco Radovanovic.

The visitors doubled their lead just seven minutes after half-time when James Ollis superbly flicked the ball past Ward after a cross from the right wing.

Thatcham did pull one back after 72 minutes as Tooze's strength and power proved key as he crossed the ball into the box.

His delivery found Adam Kelly at the back post, who poked home into the empty net and hand the hosts a lifeline.

However, despite several chances late on, the away side held on for a crucial three points.

