CCTV released following theft from Sainsbury's Newbury

POLICE want to talk to this boy in connection with a theft from Sainsbury's Newbury.

A male walked into the store in Hectors Way and placed a number of ink cartridges into a cool bag.

He left without paying for the cartridges, which were worth more than £1,800.

Officers want to speak with the boy pictured in the CCTV images, as they believe he holds vital information about the theft.

The theft took place at around 11.40am on Thursday, March 7 but the appeal and images were only released today (April 8).

Investigating officer PC Louise Eaton, of the Smarter Resolution team based at Newbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the person in the CCTV footage may have vital information that could assist my investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises the person to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190079022.

“If you do not wish to speak to police directly, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”