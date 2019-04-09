Young puppy dumped in box 'like rubbish'

A FIVE-week-old puppy with deformed feet was found abandoned in a cardbox box in Hungerford.

The black Labrador cross was found, whimpering and starving, at a bus stop on the Bath Road, near Cobbs Farm Shop.

Now local RSPCA inspector Sharon Chrisp has asked for help in tracing the person responsible for dumping the puppy.

RSPCA staff have named her Twine, because she was found inside a cardboard box with bailing twine tied round her neck.

A passer-by heard her whimpering and was horrified to discover the puppy in the box, abandoned and alone, around 3pm on Friday.

Insp Chrisp said: “This poor pup had simply been thrown away like rubbish, left alone and unwanted at the roadside.

“It’s shocking that someone has just cruelly dumped such a young dog in her moment of need.

“She is approximately five weeks old and certainly shouldn’t be away from her mother.

“Thankfully, she was found before it was too late as she’d never have been able to survive for long on her own.”

Twine has deformed front feet that turn inwards and Insp Chrisp said: “Presumably she was abandoned because of her deformity.

“She’s having x-rays and tests and we suspect she was born like it.

“It may be tendon problems but we’re not sure yet.”

Twine spent the weekend being cared for and fed at Hungerford Vets before being transferred to the care of an orthopaedic specialist at an RSPCA animal rescue centre.

Insp Chrisp said: “Someone must recognise this puppy or have some information about her and how she came to be so cruelly dumped without a care for her welfare.

“We are now urging anyone who may be able to help to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”