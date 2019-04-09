Pitch to the Panel top six chosen

SIX local charitable organisations have been shortlisted for this year’s Pitch to the Panel event.

With a total of 22 applicants this year, the six finalists now have the opportunity to pitch their projects to a live audience and panel of judges, in a bid to secure up to £100,000 funding from Greenham Trust.

Hoping to extend the contract of its community outreach worker and lease a new minibus, Age Concern Newbury & District (Fair Close Centre) is looking for £112,151.

Breakthrough Learning is seeking £142,654 to pay for the rental of a building, allowing staff to have one-to-one intervention with larger numbers of children with special needs, parents and school staff.

The funding will also help to run training sessions to equip children and their support networks with effective learning strategies.

Friends of Castle School is requesting £56,742 to build an all-weather outdoor sports track for children with complex learning difficulties.

The track will provide a safe space for children to learn new skills.

West Berkshire League of Friends is pitching for £57,853 for a new portable liver scanner for the Community Hospital. The Fibro scanner uses transient elastography which allows assessment of patients who are at risk of liver cirrhosis.

West Berkshire’s Domestic Abuse Service requires £39,413 to implement a helpline access service which will enable more victims to be reached and will provide access to specialist support.

Home-Start West Berkshire needs £133,571 for its Resilient Families incentive that supports families at risk of the early stages of inattention and neglect. Support staff will help to seek out families and children whose needs have previously been overlooked.

Members of the public will be given the power to vote online for their favourite project between today (Thursday) and May 6, before supporters come together at the Corn Exchange, Newbury, to find out if the funds will be distributed across the six projects or one winner takes all.

Deciding who gets the funding is this year’s panel of judges: Newbury Building Society chief executive Roland Gardner, Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group chair and locality lead (Newbury and District) Dr Abid Irfan, Berkshire Community Foundation chief executive Gerry Lejeune and Oxfordshire Community Foundation chief executive Jayne Woodley.

To celebrate and support the work carried out by local good causes, reserve your free ticket at www.pitchtothepanel.com/y2019 or visit the Corn Exchange box office. Alternatively, you can call 0845 5218 218.