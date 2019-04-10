All About Dogs returns to Newbury Showground

ALL About Dogs – one of the UK’s biggest canine-friendly shows – is returning to Newbury Showground for a sixth time this weekend.

The two-day event, which will take place over the weekend of April 13 and 14, will include arena displays, expert advice, shopping and fun have-a-go activities, including the popular fun dog shows.

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm on both days and there is free parking for all visitors.

Visitors are invited to take their dogs along.

There will also be talent competitions, a range of displays and a multitude of new additions to the usual entertainment.

They include Scruffts – the nation’s favourite crossbreed competition – which will make its debut.

Scruffts is open to crossbreed dogs over the age of six months, with rosettes awarded to first, second and third places in each class.

The show will also feature a host of displays in the main arena, including Britain’s Got Talent stars Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, plus fun and fast-paced obedience displays.

Dogs can have a go at activities too, like steeplechase, agility, hoopers, flyball, lure racing and much more.

To book your ticket at a discounted rate, visit www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk