Concorde memorabilia stolen from dead pilot's home

SENTIMENTAL items have been stolen from the home where an elderly couple were found dead last week.

The bodies of former Concorde pilot Anthony Meadows and his wife Paula were discovered at their house in Chapel Lane, Frilsham, on Tuesday, April 2.

Since then, the property has been targeted by burglars, who have made off with Concorde memorabilia, including Concorde cufflinks, as well as other items.

The theft occurred between 11pm on Sunday, April 7 and 11am on Monday, April 8.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Alice Broad of Local Area CID based at Newbury, said: “We are investigating this burglary in which it’s thought a number of items linked to Concorde and Anthony Meadows’s work as a pilot were stolen.

“These items have sentimental value to the family who have recently lost both their mother and father just last week.

“We are appealing for anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these items.”

“We would ask anyone who may have been offered these items for sale to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“Additionally I would also like to send a direct message to the people to look into their conscience and return the items that hold valuable memories for the family.”

“The family have had to take appropriate measures to remove valuables and memorabilia for safe storage away from the property, the attached property remains occupied and we are offering support and advice in light of this incident.

“There will also be additional patrols as a result of this incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43190106038 or if they wish to report anonymously they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thames Valley Police opened a murder enquiry but said that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

An initial post-mortem has been undertaken, but at this stage a cause of death has not yet been determined and further tests and examinations will be carried out.