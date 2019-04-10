Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Woman charged for failing to stop after fatal collision

Crash on A34 killed a man from Hungerford

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Family tribute to Hungerford accident victim

A WOMAN has been charged for failing to stop at the scene of a fatal collision.

The charge is in connection with a crash on the A34 near Botley on December 16 last year in which 36 year-old pedestrian Jack Morley, from Hungerford, died at the scene.

Sheila Shirley, aged 69 of Baulking, Faringdon has now been charged with one count of failing to stop a vehicle after a road accident.

She will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

A 73-year-old man from Faringdon, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released with no further action.

Following this incident, Thames Valley Police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The investigation into this is still ongoing.

