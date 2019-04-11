Thatcham's parish hall needs extra income
Thu, 11 Apr 2019
In this week's Newbury Weekly News, tributes have been paid to councillor Marcus Franks, who died from cancer last week.
Also in this week's paper, a heroin addict stole a charity box from a town barbers.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems have launched their manifestos for the upcoming elections on May 2.
And a not-for-profit economic development company has been launched in the district.
In Hungerford news, a woman has been charged in connection with the death of Hungerford man Jack Morley.
In Thatcham, the Lib Dems announce their district candidates and a bid to revitalise the town centre has been submitted.
And in North Hampshire, an injunction banning unauthorised traveller encampments has been granted.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
All this and more for just £1.
