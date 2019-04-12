Puddle Jumping returns this weekend

NEWBURY’S popular annual Puddle Jumping event will return this weekend.

Children will be able to make a splash in the water, provided by Newbury Fire Station.

The free family-fun event, which is organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre, takes place in the Market Place from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.

The day will involve several activities, including welly-wanging, arts and crafts, face-painting and children’s rides.

Newbury town centre will be closed to traffic from 8am on the day.

All roads will re-open at the usual time of 5pm.

During the event, through traffic can take the alternative route via Robin Hood Roundabout and the A339.

This is a free to attend event, but donations can be made to children’s charity Naomi House & Jacksplace.