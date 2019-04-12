Herring: We need to bounce back

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is hoping his side can put defeat behind them when they face Dulwich Hamlet this weekend.

The Crusaders saw their five-game unbeaten come to an end last weekend when they lost 2-1 at home to Berkshire rivals Slough Town.

Hungerford found themselves trailing after just two minutes before conceding a second on the half-hour mark, which frustrated Herring.

He said: “I was disappointed with the result and extremely disappointed with the opening 10 minutes because we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“They were on a good run and so were we and we were aware that we had to start quick and be at it against a very good side.

“In the opening two minutes, we completely switched off and allowed them to go ahead with an easy goal.”

The Hungerford boss challenged his players to respond and, despite a better performance and a goal in the second half, they couldn’t get a point.

He said: “The second half was much improved and that performance was more of what we’re about.

“I asked the lads to win the second half – that’s what they did, but unfortunately we couldn’t score another to get a point out of the game.

“I said to them that I couldn’t accept a half like the first, but I can forgive it if they gave me a reaction, which they did.

“They have been outstanding for a number of games now and hopefully it was just one bad half and we can get back to normal,” he added.

With four games remaining and just a point above the drop zone, Herring takes his side to Dulwich Hamlet this weekend.

With a bumper crowd expected, the manager is hoping they can return to winning ways in an attempt to retain their National League South status.

He said: “Dulwich are a wonderful club and, although it’s my job to motivate the players, they shouldn’t need any for this game.

“We’re in a relegation battle and they’ll be playing in front of 3,000 fans and it’s why the players are playing football.

“We have to ask another question from the boys to see if they can bounce back, because it is needed,” he said.