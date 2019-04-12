Boxers put on a great show

AARON Duncan enjoyed double success at the annual Thames Valley ABC dinner show, held at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old took on Harrison Notter, from Leigh Park ABC, and won his bout with a unanimous decision.

And Duncan also picked up the Berkshire Youth Cup, rewarding him for another impressive performance.

Duncan started the bout with intent and immediately went on the attack, forcing Notter to defend himself in the corner.

The Leigh Park fighter did look threatening with a number of quick jabs, but Duncan held his own and looked comfortable.

Notter was deducted a number of points due to his gum shield falling out and Duncan took advantage to deliver a big left hook on the ropes.

As a result of consistent punches and steady defending, it was Duncan who was handed the win by the three judges.

The night began with three skills bouts, with Stanley and Isabel Dodge both representing Thames Valley.

Stanley was quick out of the blocks, delivering good combinations to throw his opponent, William Eva (Alive ABC) off guard.

Eva reacted well to the fast start and forced Stanley into the corner on more than one occasion.

With this being a skills bout, there was no outcome, but both fighters deserve credit for their performance.

Isabel was up next in a skills bout and put in a solid performance when she came up against Symayyah Smith from Priory Park ABC.

In the first scored bout of the evening, Bobby Jury (TVABC) was beaten by Andre Rayner-Whitby from Guildford City.

Despite an early attack from Jury, Rayner-Whitby looked the stronger of the two and after a consistent third round, he came out on top with a unanimous decision.

Ashton Duncan picked up Thames Valley’s first win of the evening as he forced a stoppage against Jude Watkins from Crawley ABC.

The fight didn’t make it past the halfway stage in the first round after Duncan delivered a series of powerful punches to back his opponent into the corner.

Kyle Carter (High Wycombe) defeated the home club’s Robert Ruggerio.

Ruggerio defended well, but it was Carter who prevailed after an explosive start and consistent punches.

Head coach Paul Cooke’s Thames Valley team got back to winning ways when Jake Tillen won a unanimous decision against Jack Smith from Alive ABC.

Tillen took a hold of the bout from the start and never loosened his grip as he delivered a number of powerful hooks to startle his opponent.

Joe Patterson from Berinsfield was a split-decision winner against Harvey Stevens.

Stevens was confident in defending himself before going on the attack and he knocked down Patterson in the opening round.

However, Patterson reacted well and eventually took the win.

It wasn’t all bad for Stevens as the youngster picked up the Best Junior trophy for his efforts.

Jack Tomlinson of Thames Valley suffered a unanimous defeat in the first youth bout of the night.

Despite some positive combinations from Tomlinson, his opponent Miley Cash (Pinewood BC) connected well to get the win.

Connor Stafford (TVABC) picked up the Johnny Bremner Trophy after showing heart and determination during his bout.

However, the youngster was beaten by Joe Goodwin of Devizes ABC.

In the final bout of the evening, Tom Soanes of Thames Valley was unlucky to lose on a split decision against Joel Forte (Moneyfields).

Soanes was strong in delivering jabs to the body, but Forte was confident throughout and continued to force his opponent into the corner.

After a fairly even battle, it was the Moneyfields fighter who edged it.