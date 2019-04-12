Title success is just the start for Newbury

NEWBURY FC were confirmed as champions of Thames Valley League Division 1 last weekend after drawing 2-2 with Hurst.

Newbury went into this weekend knowing a point would secure the title and they started fast, going ahead through a free-kick from Dan Donegan.

However, Hurst then equalised when the away side got sloppy and gifted them a goal.

Danny Langford’s side went back in front when Russell Benham scored his 34th goal of the campaign, but Hurst drew level once more.

Despite a late chance, Newbury settled for the point and with results elsewhere favouring them, they were confirmed as champions.

“Ten months ago, we were close to folding because we had nothing,” admitted Langford. “The chairman didn’t want to give it up and I thought we had a chance of moving up.

“It proves that when you have good people behind you, anything is possible and to win a trophy for Keith Moss [Keggy] after the year he has had means a lot to me.”

Langford has also praised the support he has had throughout the past year and wants to use this to continue moving forward.

He said: “I want to thank Mike Richards and, most importantly, Alan Lovegrove – the help they have given me will always be appreciated.

“Hopefully this gives the club a platform to build on and hopefully get back up the leagues.”

Newbury still have four league games remaining in Division 1.

This weekend, they face a trip to Reading YMCA Rapids before an away game at Rotherfield United.

The season concludes with two home games against Eldon Celtic and Westwood United Res.