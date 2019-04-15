Charlotte hits number one spot in Europe
Mon, 15 Apr 2019
NEWBURY Athletic Club hammer thrower Charlotte Payne has started the 2019 season in sensational style.
Payne’s winning throw of 59.97m at Kingston on Saturday, April 6 was a huge personal best and launched her into the UK number one spot for the under-20 hammer.
It also placed her at number one in Europe and third in the world in the under-18 age group.
Payne is now ranked the best under-20 female hammer thrower in Great Britain since 2014, despite being two years younger than most of her rival.
Saturday’s performance also qualified her for the European under-20 Championships, which take place in Sweden in July.
This would be her very first Team GB appearance and Payne is determined to earn selection.
Payne enjoyed a tremendous campaign last year and now, after a long and tough winter season of weights and training, she started her 2019 season with a bang.
