Veteran Jones still has the drive

DAVID Jones will be hoping to improve on last season’s Monoposto Championship when the new campaign begins this weekend.

The 71-year-old, who drives a Van Diemen RF82, finished fourth in the championship last year and will be targeting first place – a feat he achieved in 2016.

Jones, from Newbury, is the main driver of the private team that consists of neighbour Kevin Eastland and brother-in-law Roy Littlehales.

The car has been in Norfolk over the winter period for an engine rebuild by Damico Engineering, as well as a complete check over by Universal Racing Services.

The new campaign, which consists of 14 rounds, begins at Donington Park this weekend before trips to Oulton Park, Snetterton, Silverstone and Brands Hatch.