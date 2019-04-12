Archer aiming to end the season on a high

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer wants his side to continue to improve, despite already clinching the South West 1 East title.

Blues beat Salisbury 39-52 in their penultimate league game of the season and they are now looking forward to this weekend’s finale against Stratford-upon-Avon.

Although Newbury conceded 39 points last weekend, Archer found plenty of positives in their 24th win of the season.

He said: “It was an entertaining game and it’s that stage of the season when conditions are getting better and there are more opportunities to score points.

“Both teams were in the mood to attack from anywhere and, from our perspective, we took a lot of our opportunities and were very dominant up front.

“It gave us a lot of freedom and we knew that if we made mistakes, we could get the ball back because our scrum was dominant.”

As well as being pleased in attack, the head coach was thrilled to see his defence continue to deliver strong performances.

“When we were defending on our line we were excellent,” he said. “We showed real fire when they were on or close to our line.”

And with one final game to play this season, Archer has called upon his team to end on a high.

“I want the boys to keep focussed and although we have won the league and set a points record, we should always want to improve.

“In some sports, as a champion you can be knocked off your perch, so in this case we want to keep our levels high.”